Arsenal make big call on Emile Smith Rowe's future, following another injury setback: sources

Arsenal have made a call on Emile Smith Rowe and his future at the club, following another injury to the Hale End academy graduate.

Smith Rowe missed almost the entirety of last season, following surgery on his groin to correct an ongoing problem in the autumn. The 23-year-old has been eased into the season again this time by manager Mikel Arteta and recently made his first start since the 2021/22 season, in Arsenal's 5-0 win against Sheffield United.

But ahead of the League Cup fixture against West Ham United – which would have been a big opportunity for a successive start in red and white – Smith Rowe was missing through a knee injury, confirmed by Arteta to be one keeping his No.10 on the sidelines for weeks.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed Smith Rowe will be out for weeks (Image credit: Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Smith Rowe was linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer transfer window and has courted the attention of Newcastle United, with his position in the Arsenal side under threat.

Captain Martin Odegaard, Fabio Vieira and Kai Havertz are all attack-minded options in central midfield ahead of Smith Rowe alongside a more conservative midfielder – but despite his injury problems, the Gunners are not concerned about Smith Rowe or his place in the squad.

VIDEO: How Arsenal FINALLY Beat Manchester City At Their Own Game

Sources have indicated that Arteta is still committed to Smith Rowe's future at the club, with the midfielder having another three years on his contract. His groin issues have cleared since surgery, with this new knee injury being unrelated – and the club do not wish to sell him.

Arsenal have been linked with new midfielders in recent weeks and having spent heavily in the summer, have financial restrictions to comply with. Despite this, they view Smith Rowe highly and do not want to lose him.

Emile Smith Rowe has a contract until 2026 (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The Hale End academy graduate has made 104 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.

Transfermarkt values Smith Rowe at €30 million.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal U18s' trip to Brighton was postponed on Saturday – after the team bus drove to the wrong ground.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are being linked with a big move for a £52m-rated talent.

And 'the new Erling Haaland' is also said to be on the North London club's radar.