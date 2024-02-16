Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal's interest in Kylian Mbappe

By Steven Chicken
published

Kylian Mbappe to Arsenal? Mikel Arteta confirms that his club are in the 'conversation'

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, applauds the fans after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on February 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta acknowledges that Arsenal 'have to be in the conversation' when it comes to looking into the possibility of signing Kylian Mbappe - but does not seem especially hopeful about the club's chances of pulling off the stunning coup.

The French superstar has been the topic of rampant speculation since reports emerged earlier this month that he had told his current club Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to leave the club as a free agent when his contract expires this summer.

Mbappe is said to have a sentimental attachment to Arsenal thanks to compatriot Thierry Henry's considerable exploits for the club between 1999 and 2007, as well as the Gunners' early interest in signing Mbappe back when he was still but a tyke at Monaco.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint Germain walks in the field during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between RC Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau on February 2, 2024 in Strasbourg, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal are linked with Kylian Mbappe  (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Mbappe's signature comes with very expensive strings attached. His wages demands are in excess of a million pounds per week, and he is reportedly asking for a nine-figure signing-on fee in the absence of a transfer fee.

That has severely limited the field of potential options, with Liverpool among the clubs said to have given a 'non' to the opportunity to sign him last year - leaving Real Madrid as the clear odds-on favourites to be Mbappe's next destination.

Thierry Henry

Arsenal have brought iconic French strikers to north London in the past (Image credit: Getty)

As the Express reports, Arteta was asked about Mbappe's future at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, replying, “When there is a player of that calibre we always have to be in the conversation. 

“But as you said [regarding Real Madrid] it looks in a different way.”

