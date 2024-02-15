Kylian Mbappe 'willing to join' Arsenal, after telling PSG he is leaving: report

Arsenal could be about to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Emirates Stadium, with the Frenchman keen on a move to north London.

Mbappe is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, having communicated his decision to the French champions. It is thought that PSG will save around €200 million a year in losing their all-time scorer.

While Real Madrid have long been thought to be Mbappe's next destination, however, the might of the Premier League could be too much for Los Blancos – and Arsenal may go back in for the World Cup winner after being linked with him when he left Monaco.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is thought to covet Mbappe (Image credit: Samuel de Roman / Getty Images)

Mbappe would "willingly" join Arsenal according to the Independent – though the Gunners are unsure of how the move would work financially.

The Gunners' current highest earners are rumoured to be the likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka, who all earn less than £300,000 a week. The Athletic, however, claim that Mbappe was offered £425,000 a week to join Real Madrid in 2022, along with a £110m signing-on bonus.

Mbappe is thought to want to join Arsenal on the basis that he could emulate all-time Gunners scorer, Thierry Henry.

Mbappe could emulate Henry at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2017 when Mbappe was still a teenager, Arsene Wenger held talks with the star over a move to north London – but Arsenal lost out to PSG on his signature.

Mbappe is worth €180 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Liverpool are "in contact" with Mbappe over a potential summer move, while his move to Real Madrid has been denied.

There are plenty of options available to Mbappe, though, with the power in his hands.

