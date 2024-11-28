Arsenal open talks to sign England star this January: report

Arsenal have begun talks over a winter window signing that would prove to be a massive statement of intent.

The Gunners look to be back to their best with the return not just of Martin Odegaard, but Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber at full-back. Mikel Arteta's side beat Sporting 5-1 in the Champions League this week, laying down a marker for the next few weeks of the season.

But as Arsenal take on West Ham United this weekend when Premier League action returns, it appears that Arteta is not satisfied with his current options – and wants to add a big-money January signing.

Arsenal have opened talks to make their first January signing

Jorginho was a rare January buy (Image credit: Getty Images)

January tends to be a quieter time for Arsenal in the transfer market. The club tend only to bring in players in case of market opportunities, rather than using it as a serious option to improve the squad.

The likes of Leandro Trossard and Jorginho were winter buys that came about purely because of chance – but Premier League injuries mounting up for the Gunners, Arsenal could well bring in a serious squad player, ironically, threatening Jorginho's minutes.

Odegaard has had time out injured this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

CaughtOffside are reporting that talks have begun over the north Londoners signing Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace, just 12 months after the Eagles signed the midfielder from Blackburn Rovers.

Wharton had an unbelievable first season in the Premier League with the Eagles, earning a spot in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad with England – but as Oliver Glasner's Palace have struggled this season, Wharton has been a little quieter, with injury hampering his form, too.

Arsenal signed Mikel Merino over the summer to add depth to their midfield ranks, with the Spaniard a natural fit for the left-sided central midfield role that Declan Rice has been shifted out to since he's joined the club. The plan could well be for Rice to move back to No.6, however, with Merino or Wharton used as a No.8 alongside Odegaard.

Both Jorginho and Thomas Partey are out of contract at the end of the season and Arsenal could well use January's transfer window once again as one in which they seize an opportunity. Liverpool and Manchester City are both said to be interested in Wharton, with the Gunners maybe looking to steal a march.

Wharton is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the 20-year-old would be a fantastic replacement for Partey, however, FourFourTwo believes that Palace are likely to resist a move for the England star at this stage of the season. The south Londoners are currently in the relegation zone and losing any major star midway through the season could be potentially catastrophic.

Wharton is worth €30 million, according to Transfermarkt.