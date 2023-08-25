Arsenal want to sign towering centre-back for £34m: report

Arsenal are looking to add quality in depth to the centre of their defence this summer transfer window, and have identified a potential option.

William Salbia and Ben White have been Mikel Arteta's preferred starting centre-backs in Arsenal's opening two Premier League games this season, with Gabriel Magalhaes consigned to the bench. The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, and should he leave, Arteta wants to bring in another defender.

Losing new signing Jurrien Timber to a long-term knee injury certainly hasn't helped matters either, and Arsenal are consequently considering adding another defensive option to their ranks, despite both Jakub Kiwior and Rob Holding also being available.

Losing Jurrien Timber could force Arsenal into making a new signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, the Gunners could be set to make a move for Torino defender Perr Schuurs from Torino, according to Torino Granata.

Comfortable with the ball at his feet and an imposing presence at 6ft 3in, Schuurs joined the Serie A side just a year ago and has impressed in his single season in Italy.

The Dutchman has also been linked with a move to a number of different clubs in the Premier League this window, with Liverpool, Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace all among them. Liverpool reportedly had a £26m bid rejected for him earlier in the window.

Schuurs has spent just a single season in Serie A with Torino (Image credit: Getty Images)

Torino president Urbano Cairo has set an asking price of £34m for the 23-year-old, too, though Transfermarkt values Schuurs at just over £21m.

Schuurs also seems keen on a move away from Torino, after telling fans of the Serie A side that he's unsure of his future at the club in recent weeks. Though he's a player who has impressed in Italy since his move from Ajax to Torino last summer, Schuurs is yet to be capped by his country.

