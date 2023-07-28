Liverpool re-open negotiations over deal for towering centre-back: report

Liverpool are looking to rebuild their squad this summer transfer window, and new additions won't just stop at central midfielders.

Liverpool already have four high-quality centre-backs in Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, but Jurgen Klopp is looking to add even more competition for places with the signing of a new defender.

After conceding 49 goals in the Premier League last season, Klopp is eager to bolster his defence as Liverpool look to recover in the 2023/24 campaign - and new centre-back could help them achieve that target.

According to Italian outlet Toro.it, Liverpool remain persistent in their pursuit for Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs.

Previously in the window Liverpool expressed an interest in the Dutchman, with Crystal Palace and West Ham also reportedly eyeing a move for Schuurs. Torino president Urbano Cairo has set an asking price of £34m for the 23-year-old, which hasn't deterred the Reds just yet.

The Liverpool Echo reported earlier in the window that Liverpool had a bid of £26m rejected, meaning both sides aren't too far off in their valuations of the towering centre-back, who is around 6ft 3in tall.

Liverpool are interested in Perr Schuurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

And while their current priority seems to be the signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton, Schuurs is another deal that could be completed imminently. The report also suggests Liverpool are unwilling to match Torino's valuation, but negotiations could be conducted to bring that price down.

The Dutchman also seems keen on the move, too, after telling fans of the Serie A side that he's unsure of his future at the club in recent weeks.

While a player who has impressed in Italy since his move from Ajax to Torino last summer, Schuurs is yet to be capped by his country.

Transfermarktvalues Schuurs at just over £21m.

Torino are demanding £34m for Schuurs (Image credit: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Liverpool transfer news is ramping up ahead of a huge overhaul at Anfield this summer.

Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich has been linked, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlist. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining – but Manuel Ugarte is one star who won't be moving to Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has told FFT that Liverpool can win the title in 2024.