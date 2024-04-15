Arsenal report: €70m striker sensation closing in as first summer signing: report

Arsenal are looking at bringing a €70 million striker to the Emirates Stadium this summer to fix their issues up front.

The weekend saw Mikel Arteta shuffle his pack in attack, preferring Gabriel Jesus as his No.9 with Kai Havertz behind in midfield. The Brazilian struggled ahead of the German, as Arsenal succumbed to a 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa, highlighting a severe weakness in the depth at Arteta's fingertips.

Jesus has been blighted with injuries in his second campaign in north London, with Eddie Nketiah failing to get much of a chance in attack this season, either. Havertz has been favoured – but Arsenal lack a Plan B.

Gabriel Jesus has struggled this season at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gazzetta dello Sport has today reported that Arsenal are still chasing Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee, a leftfield choice from the nine-figure striking talents of Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen previously touted for a move to N5.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has previously revealed that Arteta and co. are offering the Dutch hitman £115,000 a week to move to the Premier League, in a move that would likely see him play as a rotational option around the likes of Havertz, Jesus and wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

In FourFourTwo's view, the move is extremely likely to happen – and we even tipped Arsenal to make it earlier this month – but it could hinge on price.

Joshua Zirkzee is tipped to sign for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Bologna enjoying a superb season under Thiago Motta, there are plenty of suitors for Zirkzee – and Arsenal have been touted by some to have to pay €70m for the 22-year-old, should they wish to bring him in.

Zirkzee is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt.

