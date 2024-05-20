Arsenal see striker target continue red-hot scoring spree in latest scouting trip: report

By
published

Arsenal had their scouts in action this weekend as they step up their search for a new centre-forward

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal now turn their attention to the summer transfer window after coming up just short in the Premier League title race this weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s men pushed Manchester City to the limit this season, falling just two points shy of Pep Guardiola’s side’s points total and will hope to find the final pieces of their title jigsaw in the summer window. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.