Arsenal see striker target continue red-hot scoring spree in latest scouting trip: report

Arsenal now turn their attention to the summer transfer window after coming up just short in the Premier League title race this weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s men pushed Manchester City to the limit this season, falling just two points shy of Pep Guardiola’s side’s points total and will hope to find the final pieces of their title jigsaw in the summer window.

A striker appears to be high on the club’s list of priorities when the window opens next month as a result, with Arsenal keen to add some extra firepower ahead of next term.

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the title to Manchester City

Despite scoring 91 Premier League goals this season, the club have had only two recognised out-and-out centre-forwards on the books in Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus, who netted just 14 times between them.

With question marks over the future of both, the club have been linked with a number of strikers, including RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko.

According to HITC, Arsenal scouted the Slovenian international on Saturday, watching him score in a seventh consecutive Bundesliga match as Leipzig earned a 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig

Sesko has a reported £55million release clause in his contract, with the 20-year-old also being tracked by Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United, while the report adds that Tottenham and Liverpool have also watched him in action.

The former Red Bull Salzburg ends his first season in the Bundesliga season with 18 goals across all competitions and is set to lead the line against England when Slovenia face the Three Lions at Euro 2024 in their final Group C fixture on June 25.

