Arsenal transfer news: Several clubs interested in Alexandre Lacazette

A number of clubs are reportedly monitoring Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, with Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Roma said to be among them.

Lacazette will enter the final year of his Gunners contract this summer and the club may be open to offers for the striker if they opt not to offer him a new deal.

The 29-year-old joined Arsenal from Lyon in July 2017 and has gone on to make over 150 appearances, scoring 61 goals.

According to ESPN, La Liga leaders Atletico have long been interested in the Frenchman and have now been joined in their interest by fellow La Liga outfit Sevilla, as well as Roma.

However, Mikel Arteta appears keen to keep Lacazette at the Emirates. “I’m hoping that [he] will continue with us,” the Gunners boss said.

No talks have been held so far, though, prompting a degree of uncertainty over Lacazette’s future and alerting potential suitors.

Lacazette has been on the scoresheet 13 times this season, including netting the Gunners’ first goal at West Ham on Sunday, as they recovered from 3-0 down to draw 3-3, and the winning penalty in the previous weekend’s North London derby victory over Tottenham.

