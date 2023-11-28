Arsenal tipped to make stunning signing of two wonderkids - as the Gunners look to assert dominance on Europe: report

Arsenal are a club renowned for giving young players a chance, with Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli just a few players to benefit from the club's policy in recent seasons.

And Mikel Arteta looks set to continue that trend at the Emirates Stadium, with the club's hierarchy interested in bringing a duo of wonderkids to Arsenal in the coming months.

One of those players is 15-year-old Francesco Camarda, who made his AC Milan debut against Fiorentina last weekend. Manager Stefano Piolo needed to specifically request authorisation from the Italian Football Federation to include the teenager in his matchday squad, before subbing him on in the 83rd minute.

Camarda made his AC Milan debut at the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Camarda became the youngest ever player to feature in a Serie A game as a result, and Arsenal are interested in signing him, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport.

A striker by trade, Camarda has played for Italy at U15, U16 and U17 level so far, scoring goals in each age group. However, it's his ridiculous goals record in Milan's academy that has captured the attention of the Gunners.

In just 89 matches, Camarda has bagged an astonishing 485 goals - an average of 5.45 goals per game. Two of those came against Newcastle United in the U19 Youth League in September, helping him become the youngest-ever Italian goalscorer in the tournament.

Panduro helped Denmark win a four-team tournament in Spain (Image credit: Alamy)

He's not the only youngster Arsenal are tracking, either. According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners sent scouts to Alicante in Spain to watch Copenhagen midfielder Tristan Aldcroft Panduro, who was representing Denmark in a four-team friendly international competition.

Finishing first in the competition ahead of the Netherlands, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, Panduro reportedly stood out immeasurably against his team-mates and opposition. Captaining the U16 Denmark side, Panduro led from by example and even scored in their final game.

Also 15, Panduro is yet to make his senior debut for Copenhagen's first team, but has featured regularly at U17 level.

Arsenal face stiff competition for both players from Manchester City, though, with the treble winners also interested in bringing the young stars to the Premier League.

