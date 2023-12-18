Arsenal to make stunning January move for Chelsea academy graduate: report

Arsenal will look to capitalise on their pole position in the Premier League by signing a Chelsea academy product in the January transfer window.

A 2-0 win against Brighton on Sunday means the Gunners have consolidated their spot at the top of the table, but Aston Villa are breathing heavily down their necks as they sit just a point behind.

The Arsenal strike force has also been criticised this season, and Mikel Arteta will reportedly look to address those concerns by adding another No.9 to the squad in the next few weeks.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Toney, but an alternative has emerged (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Daily Express, Arsenal are interested in bringing Dominic Solanke to the Emirates Stadium in January, if their pursuit of Ivan Toney fails.

The Bournemouth striker is currently enjoying his most fruitful campaign in front of goal in the Premier League, having already bagged eight times in 16 games. Solanke's previous best strike rate in the top flight came last season, when he managed just six goals in 33 matches.

The Gunners are reportedly impressed with the 26-year-old's performances this term, too, and could look to make a move for the former Chelsea academy product as a cheaper alternative to Ivan Toney.

Solanke has emerged as a target for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fees of up to £80m have been quoted for the Brentford man, but the Daily Express believes £50m would be enough to prise Solanke away from the south coast. In order to sweeten the deal, though, Arsenal could reportedly look to offer one of their players in exchange for Solanke.

That's because Bournemouth owner Bill Foley has previously highlighted that no players are available for transfer in January. With Solanke's contract running until June 2027, the Cherries are certainly in no rush to accept a bid.

“Our door is closed and it's bolted,” Foley told Talksport. “We're not interested in selling any player.

"If situations arise that we're put in a position where we are compelled to do something because the player really wants to move on, but we were very specific in terms of Philip Billing and Dom (Solanke) and signing them to new, extended contracts.”

