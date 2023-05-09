Arsenal to sign Moises Caicedo thanks to a curious clause in new deal: report

Arsenal have been dealt fresh hope in their long-standing bid to sign Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Gunners launched a late move during the January transfer window for the Ecuadorian as they looked to secure cover for Thomas Partey in midfield. Eventually, they wound up signing Jorginho from Chelsea.

Brighton held firm despite interest in Caicedo, adamant that he would remain at the club according to The Athletic (opens in new tab), while Arsenal reportedly did not push too hard for the midfielder, in order not to risk their relationship with the Seagulls over future deals.

Arsenal missed out on Caicedo, bringing Jorginho to the club instead (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Caicedo actually extended his contract with Brighton (opens in new tab) not long after that – but now it has emerged that the 21-year-old has an exit route to the Gunners after all.

According to David Ornstein (opens in new tab) of the Athletic, Caicedo's team-mate Alexis Mac Allister – who is also courting attention after a stellar season – has a "complex" clause in his current contract, which will enable him to leave for a bigger club in the summer.

"It is understood the terms [of Mac Allister's contract] do, indeed, contain a mechanism which can be used to help facilitate a move and that has contributed to the level of interest building to prise Mac Allister from Brighton," Ornstein claims, confirming, "As a result, the situation is not a foregone conclusion… although that could well materialise – the same applies to team-mate Moises Caicedo – but firm decisions are unlikely to be made until the campaign ends."

Caicedo has since opened up about the botched January move. "I was really close to going," he told The Telegraph (opens in new tab). "I suffered a lot."

Both Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo could leave the Amex this summer (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have also been interested in both Caicedo and Mac Allister.

Caicedo is valued at €55 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

