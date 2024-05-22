Arsenal handed green light to sign red-hot striker: report

Arsenal do not intend to rest on their laurels this summer after taking the Premier League title race to the wire.

Mikel Arteta’s men ended the campaign just two points behind Manchester City as the Gunners came up just short in their quest to end a 20-year wait for the Premier League title.

Arsenal spent more than £200million in the transfer window last summer and they are appear set to go again this year, with a new centre-forward reportedly top of their list.

Despite netting 91 goals in the league this year, Arsenal had to make do with just two out-and-out centre-forwards on their books in Eddie Nketiah and Gabrial Jesus, but with both of their futures uncertain, the club are targeting a big-name striker.

City pipped Arsenal to the title (Image credit: Getty Images)

One player closely linked with a move to the Emirates in recent weeks and months is RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko.

The highly-rated 21-year-old has ended the Bundesliga season in barnstorming form, netting in seven straight games to take his total to 18 goals in all competitions this term.

The Slovenian, who will also be looking to lead the line for the country at this summer’s Euro 2024, is under contract at Leipzig until 2028, but has a reported €65million release clause.

That has alerted Arsenal, plus the likes of Chelsea and AC Milian, but the Gunners can be encouraged by quotes that Sesko’s agent Elvis Basanovic gave to Slovenian outlet Sportklub.

“I can say that Benjamin is being considered by both the Premier League and Serie A,” he said. “But out of respect, I can’t mention the names of the clubs.

Benjamin Sesko in action for RB Leipzig (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We are talking about top clubs. We have to realize that Benjamin is currently in a top club. There are very few people who realize how big a club Leipzig is. There are certainly eventful weeks ahead of us.

“Benjamin has more opportunities at the end of the season. But that’s his decision,” he continued.

“We will suggest what is best for his long-term development. Leipzig are trying extremely hard to keep Benjamin. They have their arguments on the side of development, they are also a big club with excellent conditions. They have strong cards. Healthy development has priority over the economic side.”

Basanovic then cast doubt on any AC Milan move for his client and also ruled out a move to Saudi Arabia.

“It’s difficult for Italy [clubs] to afford [him] at the moment. I said a lot with that. But that doesn’t mean it’s not impossible. The decision is up to Benjamin. It is our duty to bring him offers.

“I can confirm that there is interest [from Saudi Arabia], but at the same time, Benjamin will not leave Europe under any circumstances. At least not right now.”

English Gunners fans will likely get a closer look at Sesko when the Three Lions take on Slovenia in their final Euro 2024 group game next month.

