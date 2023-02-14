Arsenal vs Manchester City: VAR has been replaced following controversial Gunners decision
Arsenal vs Manchester City sees a change of referee, as VAR is thrown under its biggest spotlight of the season
Arsenal vs Manchester City takes place on Wednesday night – and the VAR for the game has been already been replaced.
Saturday saw drama at the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners dropping two points after a dodgy offside call. Ivan Toney's equaliser for Brentford was scored despite a clear offside in the build-up that was missed.
That was one of just many strange decisions at the weekend, too. Brighton & Hove Albion had a perfectly good goal disallowed against Crystal Palace, while Chelsea felt aggrieved not be awarded a penalty against West Ham United.
As a result of the mistake at Selhurst Park, however, video assistant referee John Brooks will not be the VAR for Arsenal's clash with Manchester City this week.
John Brooks failed to draw the offside lines from the correct defender at the weekend, meaning that Brighton also dropped two points. His mistake has resulted in him being replaced by David Coote.
"PGMOL can confirm its Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb has contacted both Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion to acknowledge and explain the significant errors in the VAR process in their respective Premier League fixtures on Saturday," refereeing body PGMOL revealed after the weekend.
"Both incidents, which were due to human error and related to the analysis of offside situations, are being thoroughly reviewed by PGMOL."
Anthony Taylor will referee the clash. Taylor officiated Arsenal's clashes with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur this season.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal look like investing well this summer, according to reports.
Interest in Declan Rice is ramping up – and the Gunners may have to break their transfer record for him – while Folarin Balogun's form on loan is posing interesting questions for Arteta.
Meanwhile, Glen Johnson has stated that Arsenal's success is temporary.
