Arsenal want ANOTHER Manchester City title winner, as Mikel Arteta eyes new forward: report

Arsenal want to bring yet another former Manchester City star to the club.

Mikel Arteta's men are in the hunt for silverware and are bidding to chase down City after coming agonisingly close in the Premier League last term. The Gunners finished just two points behind Pep Guardiola's side with 89 points.

But looking to take it up another gear, Arsenal know they will have to be near-on perfect to stop Manchester City from winning yet another top-flight crown and are looking to repeat a transfer tactic they have used before.

Arsenal want to sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, according to reports from Spain

Barcelona star Ferran Torres (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to claims from Catalonia, as relayed via Sports Witness, Arsenal are interested in bringing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres back to the Premier League.

Aston Villa have also expressed an interest in the 24-year-old who won the Premier League with Manchester City during the 20/21 campaign.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick

Torres has made 10 appearances for Barcelona this season, scoring his only goal of the campaign in a 7-0 drubbing of Real Valladolid back in August.

Having moved back to Spain following a short spell at the Etihad Stadium, it would appear Arsenal are once again looking to use City's previous winners in order to beat them at their own game.

Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Raheem Sterling and Pablo Mari have all played under both Guardiola and Arteta respectively in recent years, with a clear pattern emerging.

The Gunners drew 2-2 with high flyers Liverpool on Sunday but will hope to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to Newcastle United next weekend.

In FourFourTwo's view, Arsenal would be silly not to ask about the availability of Torres given his Premier League experience and the fact Barcelona have a whole host of stars vowing to play under Flick.

But given the talented Spaniard is still under contract until the summer of 2027, it may take a hefty fee to shift him from his contract at the Nou Camp.