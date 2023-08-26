Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho 'agrees personal terms' with Qatar side Al Duhail

Aston Villa attacker Philippe Coutinho has reportedly agreed terms with Qatar side Al Duhail, although the Premier League club will have the final word on a possible transfer.

Coutinho joined Villa initially on loan from Barcelona in January last year, before making the move permanent in the summer.

But the Brazilian made just 22 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring one goal, and has featured for only 24 minutes in two substitute appearances this term under Unai Emery.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 31-year-old has now agreed personal terms with Qatari side Al Duhail, with Aston Villa set to make a final decision on his future.

Negotiations are expected to continue between the two clubs in the coming days.

Coutinho has struggled since leaving Liverpool for Barcelona in 2018, having scored 54 goals in 201 appearances in an impressive spell for the Reds.

The Brazilian did win the Champions League while on loan at Bayern Munich in 2020, but more often than not been a bench player for all three of his clubs since he left Liverpool and could now be on the move again.

