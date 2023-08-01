Aston Villa season preview 2023/24: Why Unai Emery can continue Villa's upward trajectory

For this Aston Villa season preview 2023/24, altogether Villains: “We’re all going on a European tour, a European tour, a European tour.”

Sure, the Europa Conference League is the no-frills range compared with the Champions League’s high-end luxury, but that won’t take off the sheen for Aston Villa fans, whose appetite has only been whetted further by West Ham’s victory in Prague.

Unai Emery’s squad must cope with extra scheduling demands – particularly ensuring that Ollie Watkins gets a rest – while trying to improve on seventh place in the Premier League and challenge for a first domestic cup triumph in 28 years.

Yet it’s a challenge that fans back their managerial master to meet, especially with the exciting arrivals of Sevilla transfer guru Monchi and Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres, a Champions League semi-finalist. FourFourTwo previews Aston Villa's Premier League season.

Aston Villa season preview 2023/24: The lesson from last year

Every day’s a school day at Aston Villa Unai-versity – when Mr Gerrard lost control of the class last term, Senor Emery came in and gave everybody a football lesson.

“He basically taught me that I know nothing about the position I play!” revealed Tyrone, aged 30. “He’s someone who takes great pride in everything he’s got to teach.”

And Villa are certainly taking great pride in learning from their Spanish tutor. Mings and his team-mates have improved individually and collectively, while fans are being educated, too, learning that patience with Emery’s play-out-from-the-back philosophy is more often than not rewarded with progressive passing, chances, goals and victories. Villa scored in Emery’s first 20 matches – a Premier League record – and won 10 of their last 15.

The coach: Unai Emery

A banner in the Holte End proudly proclaims, ‘The Sultan of Unai’ – see what they did there? Just like the target of its affection, Unai Emery, the flag is prominent yet understated. Put simply, Emery has instantly transformed this club with his searing tactical brain. A meme at Arsenal; a dream at Villa Park.

Key player: Ollie Watkins

Talisman Ollie Watkins has been given a new lease of life by Emery. The 27-year-old finished with a career-best 15 Premier League goals last season to take his Villa tally to 40; at this rate, the England international should close in on Gabby Agbonlahor’s club record of 74 over the next couple of years.

The mood around Aston Villa

“It’s only the Conference League!” mumbled Jacob Ramsey with typical Brummie self-deprecation, as hordes of supporters greeted the team bus on the final day of the season. Fans will make no apologies, and nor should they, for the claret-and-blue carnival of optimism – it’s been 13 years since Villa last dared to challenge in Europe.

The one to watch

Youri Tielemans shrewdly bagged on a free from relegated Leicester. An impressive midfield of Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn and now Tielemans cost less combined than the fee Chelsea paid for Villa’s rookie reserve, Carney Chukwuemeka.

Most likely to...

Inspire a TV game show. Villa’s Prize Where It Lies half-time competition is compelling viewing. Fans attempting to kick a ball from the Holte End byline to a big ‘wheel of fortune’ in the centre circle invariably fall over, scuff it or hit sprinklers and substitutes warming up.

Least likely to...

Stop s**thousing. Flogging clockwork toys of himself from Buenos Aires to Brum is the only way that Emi Martinez could be a bigger wind-up merchant. The Argentine goalkeeper wastes time, puts off penalty takers and triggers opponents – Villa fans love him for it.

The fan's view: Ian Woodcock (@Ian_A_Woodcock)

Last season was incredible. After a dreadful start under Steven Gerrard’s hapless management, most fans would have taken just staying up when Unai Emery came in – instead, for the first time in 13 years, Europe awaits.

This season will be different because the team will have to adapt to rotation and the Sunday-Thursday schedule. Fortunately, the boss is quite experienced in that area...

I won’t be happy unless we really try to win the Europa Conference League. Seeing West Ham’s celebrations will have had Villa fans of all generations wanting a piece of that. We last won a proper trophy in 1995-96. It’s time.

The big talking point is how far can we go? There’s more optimism now than in any of my 30 years as a supporter.

Our key player will be Douglas Luiz, who won both of Villa’s player of the season awards for 2022-23. The former manager didn’t seem to think much of him, but the 25-year-old Brazilian has been brilliant under Emery.

Our most underrated player is Ezri Konsa, an excellent top-flight defender.

The opposition player I’d love here is Eberechi Eze. He’s a wonderful footballer.

Fans think our owners are doing a very good job. They moved swiftly to replace a guy who was totally out of his depth with one of the best coaches in Europe.

The one change I’d make would be to give Ashley Young a new one-year deal with a coaching pathway – but it’s a bit too late now.

Look out for Aaron Ramsey (not that one). After a good campaign on loan in the Championship, the younger brother of star midfielder Jacob should get game time in the League Cup and, I’m hoping, Europe as well.

We’ll finish in the top eight.

