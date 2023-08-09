Aston Villa tickets: How to get Aston Villa tickets for Villa Park

Looking for how to get Aston Villa tickets? Well, look no further, as we've got the complete lowdown on how to get to Villa Park for a match.

The Villans are one of English football's most historic sides, with a European Cup in the cabinet and legendary figures throughout their rich past. Ranked at No.90 in FourFourTwo's Best Stadiums in the World list, Villa Park is one of the country's great grounds, too: an old-school icon of renowned architect Archibald Leitch, which was used for the '66 World Cup and Euro 96 – not to mention countless FA Cup semi-finals over the years. These days, it's firmly one of the hottest Premier League tickets – and Europa League tickets, thanks to Conference League qualification.

Aston Villa hope to renovate this beautiful old ground into a 50,000-seater as the Midlands outfit continue their ascent. But for now, it's still a fantastic day out and one for any groundhopper to tick off the bucket list. Here's FFT's ultimate guide of how and where you can get tickets, to find yourself singing Hi Ho Silver Lining with the rest of the claret-clad faithful. It's simply one of the best football tickets in Britain.

How to get Aston Villa tickets for Villa Park

How to get Aston Villa tickets

Aston Villa celebrate after scoring against Brentford (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Where can I buy Aston Villa tickets?

All Aston Villa tickets are available to buy through AVFC.co.uk.

When do Aston Villa tickets go on sale?

Aston Villa tickets go on sale four weeks before a fixture for members, and two weeks before a fixture on General Sale.

This is the general rule of thumb but naturally, games can move due to TV scheduling and sometimes, matches will go on sale sooner or further away. Be sure to check AVFC.co.uk for more information.

Do I need to become a member of Aston Villa to get tickets?

Yes. Occasionally, Aston Villa tickets will go on general sale – especially women's games – but your best chance is to become a member of the club.

Villa offer different tiers of membership. Claret membership is the standard package, which costs £40 and gives you a number of benefits including a welcome pack with exclusive members-only merchandise, priority access to match tickets (one ticket, per member, per match), men's audio commentary on matches with VillaTV, live Women's Super League streams with VillaTV, a 10% discount on a stadium tour of Villa Park, access to the Pride Rewards loyalty programme, access to exclusive competitions for signed merchandise and once-in-a-lifetime experiences and access to the digital members area.

The Claret Lite, Claret Women's Team and Global packages all cost £30 and don't include priority access to tickets.

Very few games go straight to general sale – you can explore membership packages at membership.AVFC.co.uk.

How do I get Aston Villa away tickets?

Away tickets go on sale first to season ticket holders, then to members before filtering down to general sale. With limited away allocations, they can be extremely hard to get hold of.

More information is available here at AVFC.co.uk.

Women’s Super League tickets: How I can buy Aston Villa women’s WSL tickets?

Aston Villa women's tickets can be purchased from AVFC.co.uk, with many of the fixtures going on general sale.

Prices

Prices range at Villa Park (Image credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

How much do Aston Villa tickets cost?

Adult tickets at Aston Villa ranged from £35 to £59 depending on seat, category and tier. Competition may vary too.

Arsenal had a full range of ticket prices for the 2022/23 season available here.

Hospitality

Is hospitality available at Aston Villa's Villa Park?

Aston Villa offer hospitality at Villa Park (Image credit: Aston Villa)

Yes. Aston Villa offer a range of hospitality packages to fans for matches and events.

You can enquire about hospitality at Villa Park through AVFC.co.uk.

Location

How do I get to Villa Park?

BOOK YOUR TRAIN TRAINLINE Buy train tickets from Trainline

Situated in Aston, Birmingham, the easiest way to get to Villa Park is via rail. Villa Park is 0.7 miles from Aston Station and 0.3 miles away from Witton Station, which both have regular services running to and from Birmingham New Street.

You can travel by car (see below) and there is a cycle stand available free of charge at Villa Park too – this is located in the Villa Village car park behind the store and ticket office.

Parking

An aerial view of Villa Park (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Does Villa Park have parking?

BOOK YOUR TRAIN TRAINLINE Buy train tickets from Trainline

Yes. There are numerous official matchday car parks available when games are on.

Expect there to be severe delays on the roads around the ground before and after matches, however. You can book parking at astonvillaparking.co.uk.

Hotels

Are there hotels close to Villa Park?

Yes, there are plenty of hotels situated around Villa Park.

The Aston Inn has an 7.5 on Booking.com and is situated 0.4 miles away from Villa Park. There is free WiFi, private parking and family rooms.

Aston Villa stadium FAQs

Where in Birmingham is Aston Villa? Aston Villa is in Aston, which is an area of inner Birmingham. Located immediately to the north-east of Central Birmingham, it's a mile and a half from the city centre.

Are Aston Villa getting a new stadium? No – they're redeveloping Villa Park. Villa anticipate that work on the new North Stand will be finished by the end of May 2026, meaning that during the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons, there won't be fans behind the goal opposite the Holte End.

Why does Prince William support Aston Villa? Prince William claimed that he wanted a midtable club to support, so that he could have "emotional rollercoaster moments with his team. "Aston Villa's always had a great history. I have got friends of mine who support Aston Villa and one of the first FA Cup games I went to was Bolton v Aston Villa back in 2000," he once said.

More ticket guides

FourFourTwo has a range of guides for any matchgoing fan to get the best football tickets.

If it's the best Premier League tickets that you're looking for, we have guides on how to get Arsenal tickets, Chelsea tickets, Liverpool tickets, Manchester City tickets, Manchester United tickets, Newcastle United tickets, Tottenham Hotspur tickets and West Ham United tickets.