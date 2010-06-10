Australia results from last two years
June 10 (Reuters) - Australia results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals which are to be held in South Africa starting on Friday. WCQ: World Cup qualifier: AC: Asian Cup FR: Friendly
WCQ 06.02.08
Australia 3 Qatar 0
In Melbourne
Scorers: Joshua Kennedy 10, Tim Cahill 18, Marco Bresciano 33
- -
FR 22.03.08
Singapore 0 Australia 0
In Singapore
- -
WCQ 26.03.08
China 0 Australia 0
In Kunming
- -
FR 23.05.08
Australia 1 Ghana 0
In Sydney
Scorer: Mile Sterjovski 46
- -
WCQ 01.06.08
Australia 1 Iraq 0
In Brisbane
Scorer: Harry Kewell 47
- -
WCQ 07.06.08
Iraq 1 Australia 0
In Dubai
Scorer: Emad Mohammed 27
- -
WCQ 14.06.08
Qatar 1 Australia 3
In Doha
Scorers:
Qatar: Khalfan Al Khalfan 90+4
Australia: Brett Emerton 17, 56, Harry Kewell 75
- -
WCQ 22.06.08
Australia 0 China 1
In Sydney
Scorer: Sun Xiang 11
- -
FR 19.08.08
Australia 2 South Africa 2
In London
Scorers:
Australia: Mile Sterjovski 25, Joshua Kennedy 37
South Africa: Siyabonga Nkosi 21, Teko Modise 57
- -
FR 06.09.08
Netherlands 1 Australia 2
In Eindhoven
Scorers:
Netherlands: Klaas Jan Huntelaar 5
Australia: Harry Kewell 44pen, Joshua Kennedy 75
- -
WCQ 10.09.08
Uzbekistan 0 Australia 1
In Tashkent
Scorer: Scott Chipperfield 26
- -
WCQ 15.10.08
Autsralia 4 Qatar 0
In Brisbane
Scorers: Tim Cahill 8, Brett Emerton 17pen, 58, Joshua Kennedy 76
- -
WCQ 19.11.08
Bahrain 0 Australia 1
In Manama
Scorer: Marco Bresciano 90+3
- -
AC 28.01.09
Indonesia 0 Australia 0
In Jakarta
- -
WCQ 11.02.09
Japan 0 Australia 0
In Yokohama
- -
AC 05.03.09
Australia 0 Kuwait 1
In Canberra
Scorer: Mesaed Al Enzi 37
- -
WCQ 01.04.09
Australia 2 Uzbekistan 0
In Sydney
Scorers: Joshua Kennedy 66, Harry Kewell 73pen
- -
WCQ 06.06.09
Qatar 0 Australia 0
In Doha
- -
WCQ 10.06.09
Australia 2 Bahrain 0
In Sydney
Scorers: Mile Sterjovski 55, David Carney 88
- -
WCQ 17.06.09
Australia 2 Japan 1
In Melbourne
Scorers:
Australia: Tim Cahill 59, 77
Japan: Marcus Tulio Tanaka 39
- - - -
FR 12.08.09
Ireland 0 Australia 3
In Limerick
Scorers: Tim Cahill 38, 44, David Carney 90
- -
FR 05.09.09
South Korea 3 Australia 1
In Seoul
Scorers:
South Korea: Chu-young Park 5, Jang-soo Lee 20, Ki-hyeon Seol 86
Australia: Patrick Kisnorbo 33
- -
FR 10.10.09
Australia 0 Netherlands 0
In Sydney
- -
AC 14.10.09
Australia 1 Oman 0
In Melbourne
Scorer: Tim Cahill 74
- -
AC 14.11.09
