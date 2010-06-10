Trending

Australia results from last two years

By

June 10 (Reuters) - Australia results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals which are to be held in South Africa starting on Friday. WCQ: World Cup qualifier: AC: Asian Cup FR: Friendly

WCQ 06.02.08

Australia 3 Qatar 0

In Melbourne

Scorers: Joshua Kennedy 10, Tim Cahill 18, Marco Bresciano 33

- -

FR 22.03.08

Singapore 0 Australia 0

In Singapore

- -

WCQ 26.03.08

China 0 Australia 0

In Kunming

- -

FR 23.05.08

Australia 1 Ghana 0

In Sydney

Scorer: Mile Sterjovski 46

- -

WCQ 01.06.08

Australia 1 Iraq 0

In Brisbane

Scorer: Harry Kewell 47

- -

WCQ 07.06.08

Iraq 1 Australia 0

In Dubai

Scorer: Emad Mohammed 27

- -

WCQ 14.06.08

Qatar 1 Australia 3

In Doha

Scorers:

Qatar: Khalfan Al Khalfan 90+4

Australia: Brett Emerton 17, 56, Harry Kewell 75

- -

WCQ 22.06.08

Australia 0 China 1

In Sydney

Scorer: Sun Xiang 11

- -

FR 19.08.08

Australia 2 South Africa 2

In London

Scorers:

Australia: Mile Sterjovski 25, Joshua Kennedy 37

South Africa: Siyabonga Nkosi 21, Teko Modise 57

- -

FR 06.09.08

Netherlands 1 Australia 2

In Eindhoven

Scorers:

Netherlands: Klaas Jan Huntelaar 5

Australia: Harry Kewell 44pen, Joshua Kennedy 75

- -

WCQ 10.09.08

Uzbekistan 0 Australia 1

In Tashkent

Scorer: Scott Chipperfield 26

- -

WCQ 15.10.08

Autsralia 4 Qatar 0

In Brisbane

Scorers: Tim Cahill 8, Brett Emerton 17pen, 58, Joshua Kennedy 76

- -

WCQ 19.11.08

Bahrain 0 Australia 1

In Manama

Scorer: Marco Bresciano 90+3

- -

AC 28.01.09

Indonesia 0 Australia 0

In Jakarta

- -

WCQ 11.02.09

Japan 0 Australia 0

In Yokohama

- -

AC 05.03.09

Australia 0 Kuwait 1

In Canberra

Scorer: Mesaed Al Enzi 37

- -

WCQ 01.04.09

Australia 2 Uzbekistan 0

In Sydney

Scorers: Joshua Kennedy 66, Harry Kewell 73pen

- -

WCQ 06.06.09

Qatar 0 Australia 0

In Doha

- -

WCQ 10.06.09

Australia 2 Bahrain 0

In Sydney

Scorers: Mile Sterjovski 55, David Carney 88

- -

WCQ 17.06.09

Australia 2 Japan 1

In Melbourne

Scorers:

Australia: Tim Cahill 59, 77

Japan: Marcus Tulio Tanaka 39

- - - -

FR 12.08.09

Ireland 0 Australia 3

In Limerick

Scorers: Tim Cahill 38, 44, David Carney 90

- -

FR 05.09.09

South Korea 3 Australia 1

In Seoul

Scorers:

South Korea: Chu-young Park 5, Jang-soo Lee 20, Ki-hyeon Seol 86

Australia: Patrick Kisnorbo 33

- -

FR 10.10.09

Australia 0 Netherlands 0

In Sydney

- -

AC 14.10.09

Australia 1 Oman 0

In Melbourne

Scorer: Tim Cahill 74

- -

AC 14.11.09