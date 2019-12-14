Barcelona could lose top spot ahead of El Clasico after Sociedad draw

LaLiga leaders Barcelona saw a six-match winning streak halted after a 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad – which could see them knocked off the top of the table ahead of El Clasico.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde had warned Saturday’s trip to San Sebastian would be a stern test, and so it proved.

Mikel Oyarzabal had given the hosts the lead through a 12th-minute penalty, but Antoine Griezmann equalised ahead of half-time, scoring against the club where he began his career.

⚽ Mikel Oyarzabal⚽ Antoine Griezmann⚽ Luis Suarez⚽ Alexander Isak— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 14, 2019

Luis Suarez put Barcelona ahead shortly after the restart, knocking in a square pass from Lionel Messi, but Alexander Isak levelled things up at 2-2 after Marc-Andre Ter Stegen had failed to deal with a cross.

Barcelona will be replaced at the top of the table by Real Madrid if their rivals win at Valencia on Sunday, with Los Blancos set to come to the Nou Camp on December 18.

In the evening kick-off, Atletico Madrid beat Osasuna with second-half goals from Alvaro Morata and Saul Niguez.

Elsewhere, Athletic Bilbao played out a goalless draw against Eibar, while in Saturday’s lunchtime fixture, a late goal from Enis Bardhi gave Levante a 2-1 win at Granada.

A photo posted by on

In the Bundesliga, Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich came from behind to thrash Werder Bremen 6-1 at the Allianz Arena.

Milot Rashica had put the visitors ahead in the 24th minute, but Coutinho equalised just before the interval and Robert Lewandowski got back on the goal trail to make it 2-1 in first-half stoppage time.

Coutinho, on loan from Barcelona, chipped in a well-taken third goal after 63 minutes, and Lewandowski and Thomas Muller were also on the scoresheet again before the Brazilian forward completed his treble with 12 minutes left.

Bayern move up to fourth, with Borussia Dortmund still two points ahead after their 4-0 win at Mainz, where England forward Jadon Sancho was again amongst the goals.

Bayern, Dortmund and Leipzig have spoken 📢 pic.twitter.com/FFKWTPCX0O— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 14, 2019

Saturday’s late kick-off saw RB Leipzig win 3-0 at Dusseldorf, which puts them top above Borussia Moenchengladbach, who travel to Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Patrik Schick gave the visitors the lead, before Timo Werner’s penalty and Nordi Mukiele’s late goal delivered a sixth successive Bundesliga victory.

Bayer Leverkusen went down 2-0 at struggling Cologne – where both Aleksandar Dragovic and substitute Leon Bailey were sent off. The derby triumph guided the Billy Goats off the foot of the table.

Jurgen Klinsmann secured a first win as Hertha Berlin beat Freiburg 1-0, while Paderborn drew 1-1 at home against Union Berlin, a result which leaves them at the bottom.

⏱ 90+4 | Full time ⚽ #NapoliParma 1-2— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) December 14, 2019

Gervinho scored a last-minute winner as Napoli started life under new manager Gennaro Gattuso with a 2-1 home defeat against Parma in Serie A.

After a delayed kick-off at the Stadio San Paolo because of roof tile repairs following storm damage, Dejan Kulusevski fired Parma in front, with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly then forced off by a thigh injury.

The Partenopei, who sacked Carlo Ancelotti shortly after their midweek Champions League victory, saw a penalty awarded in first-half stoppage time overturned on VAR review, before Arkadiusz Milik eventually equalised just after the hour.

Parma, though, snatched all three points after Gervinho broke away following a corner to play a one-two with Kulusevski and slot in a dramatic winner.

Elsewhere, a late goal from Manolo Gabbiadini gave Sampdoria a 1-0 win at Genoa to keep them out of the bottom three.

Saturday’s early kick-off saw relegation-battlers Brescia record a second straight win as they beat Lecce 3-0.

⏱️90+7' The points are shared at Stade Saint-Symphorien. #FCMOM | 1⃣-1⃣ | ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/WytacQEOXv— Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) December 14, 2019

Nemanja Radonjic’s second-half goal helped Marseille draw 1-1 at Metz to maintain their unbeaten run, but they missed the chance to close up on Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain.

Nantes are fourth after a 1-0 win at strugglers Nimes, while Remi Oudin’s early effort gave Reims victory at bottom club Toulouse.

Amiens and Dijon drew 1-1, while Monaco drew 0-0 at Angers and it also finished goalless between Brest and Nice.