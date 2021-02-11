Barcelona transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino denies PSG have been disrespectful in Lionel Messi chase

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has hit back at Barcelona after the Catalan club accused their French counterparts of a “lack of respect”.

The Ligue 1 champions have been heavily linked with a move for Lionel Messi this summer.

The Argentina international is out of contract at the Camp Nou on June 30, with PSG and Manchester City the favourites to sign him.

But whereas City have refused to be drawn on the speculation in public, PSG have admitted they are interested in Barcelona’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Sporting director Leonardo has said that “great players like Lionel Messi” will always be on the club’s wish list.

Neymar and Angel Di Maria, who have played alongside the 33-year-old for Barcelona and Argentina respectively, have also spoken of their desire to feature in the same team as Messi again.

Barcelona have not taken kindly to this approach, with presidential candidate Victor Font accusing PSG of a “lack of respect”.

Ronald Koeman also hit out at the French side’s tactics, stating that he did not know “why they do it”.

But Pochettino insists that the club have done nothing wrong in their pursuit of Messi.

"When a player speaks, he is talking out of affection, excitement and friendship," he said.

"There's no controversial issue that has been generated by the club. At no time has there been a lack of respect or gone against a situation that is not the correct one.

"Players can talk and can say what they want. They do so from feelings, just as Real Madrid and Barcelona players do. They can talk about teammates that are at other clubs."

Key figures at the Camp Nou were said to be unhappy when France Football published a mock-up image of Messi in a PSG shirt this week.

But Pochettino does not believe the club can be held responsible for the actions of the publication.

"We are talking about a magazine that has nothing to do with Paris [PSG]," Pochettino said of France Football's image.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are planning to make an approach for Messi in March or April .

