Bastia seal Diallo return
Sadio Diallo has sealed a return to Bastia after leaving Rennes.
Bastia have secured the return of Guinea international Sadio Diallo from Ligue 1 rivals Rennes.
The attacking midfielder has spent the last two season on loan at Lorient, having left Bastia for Rennes in 2012.
Diallo arrives on a three-year contract after passing a medical.
The 24-year-old helped Bastia climb from the third tier to the top flight during his previous spell at the club.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.