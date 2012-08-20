Bayern ease into next round of German Cup
By app
With a number of Bundesliga clubs going out in the first round, Bayern Munich ensured their progress in the German Cup with a 4-0 win at Jahn Regensburg on Monday.
Bundesliga 2 side Regensburg managed to keep their guests at bay until the 32nd minute when Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring.
Xherdan Shaqiri doubled the lead with a free-kick just past the hour mark.
Mandzukic got a second with a neatly taken angled shot after rounding the keeper and Claudio Pizarro completed the scoring two minutes from time.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.