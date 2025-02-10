Bayern Munich BANNED from wearing home kit in Champions League as UEFA demand changes

Bayern Munich have been banned from wearing their home kit in the Champions League if they fail to make modifications suggested by UEFA.

After finishing 12th at the end of the Champions League league phase, Bayern Munich were drawn against Celtic in a play-off round. The winner will progress to the last 16 of the tournament, with Celtic hosting the German giants in Glasgow on Wednesday night before heading to the Allianz Arena next Tuesday.

But, despite Celtic's green and white hoops not clashing with Bayern's red home kit, Harry Kane and his team-mates are being forced by UEFA to use an alternative strip at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich banned from wearing home kit

Bayern had to play at home in their third kit against Slovan Bratislava (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coming in a triple red colourway, Bayern's home kit has subtle vertical stripes to highlight the contrasting reds, and is the first time ever that three different shades of Bayern's main colour feature on the shirt.

Adidas decided to implement black accents throughout as well, rather than the club's traditional white. The brand's three stripes on the shoulders and sleeves, logo on the chest, front-of-shirt sponsor and even elements of the Bayern Munich crest are all black, which, for UEFA, is a major bone of contention.

The back of Bayern Munich's shirt (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the Daily Mail reports, UEFA won't allow Bayern to play in their home kit while the shirt numbers remain black.

The governing body claims that the black numbers on the dark red kit doesn't provide enough contrast for viewers, but if that particular issue is rectified - by changing the numbers to white - then Bayern will be allowed to wear the kit for the remainder of their time in the Champions League.

UEFA has already imposed the ban on Bayern, even before their clash with Celtic. During their league phase match at their home stadium against Slovan Bratislava, Bayern had to play in their beige third shirt, though it didn't prove too much of an issue as they ran out 3-1 winners.

If the issue persists, then the Bundesliga leaders will likely wear their darker away kit in both legs against Celtic, which provides a more discernible contrast to the Scottish side's green and white hoops.

In FourFourTwo's view it seems somewhat strict that Bayern are unable to play in their home kit due to the numbers being too dark, especially when it's fine in the Bundesliga. However, it's bizarre that Adidas didn't just use white numbers on the kit in the first place, which would clearly help people with visual impairments.

Bayern Munich take on Celtic this week when Champions League action returns.