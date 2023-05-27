Bayern Munich extend dominant streak as Borussia Dortmund blow Bundesliga title

Jamal Musiala's 89th-minute winner secured Bayern Munich their 11th straight Bundeliga title, as Borussia Dortmund blew their chance on a dramatic last day of the season.

Heading into their final game at home to Mainz, Dortmund sat two points clear of Bayern, meaning victory would have seen them crowned champions of Germany for the first time since 2011/12.

But it all ended in tears for Edin Terzic's side, who, with an unfit Jude Bellingham watching on from the substitutes' bench, fought back from 2-0 down but left it too late to bag a crucial winner.

Bayern, meanwhile, survived a mini scare of their own away to Koln: Thomas Tuchel's team led 1-0 with 10 minutes to go, only for the hosts to equalise from the penalty spot after Serge Gnabry was adjudged to have handled in the box.

For all of nine minutes, despite still trailing Mainz 2-1, Dortmund were on course to pip their bitter rivals to the crown.

But just in the nick of time, Musiala struck from the edge of the box to confirm Bayern as kings of Germany for the 33rd time.

It's a first trophy in charge of the Bavrians for Tuchel, who only replaced Julian Nagelsmann as head coach in March.