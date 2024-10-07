Bayern Munich superstar at risk of leaving for free, after admitting he's 'not focused on future'

Bayern Munich are at risk of losing one of their key first team players for free next summer, following recent comments.

Vincent Kompany's side drew 3-3 with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, conceding in the 94th minute in a dramatic game against their rivals towards the top of the table.

That's not the only dent the club suffered at the weekend, though, as one member of the starting XI highlighted how they're not thinking to much about their unclear future.

Bayern Munich could lose Alphonso Davies for free

Davies and Kane playing for Bayern (Image credit: Getty Images)

Left-back Alphonso Davies is out of contract in June 2025, meaning he is free to speak to clubs outside of Germany from January over a potential move in the summer. Reports heavily linked the 23-year-old with a move to Real Madrid last year, with rumours once again suggesting the La Liga giants could make a play for his signature.

Davies has attempted to downplay those rumours, however, highlighting he is happy playing at Bayern Munich and his contract situation isn't something he is concerned with at this moment in time.

"My full focus is to stay healthy, play for the club I'm with right now," Davies told ESPN reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt. "I'm not really too focused about what will happen in the future, I'm just taking it day by day, step by step, staying healthy, playing my best football and just helping my team win.

When asked if he felt valued in Bavaria, Davies was unequivocal in his response.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Most definitely," he said.

Davies could look to join Mbappe in Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether that means the Canadian will remain at Bayern beyond this season remains to be seen, however. The opportunity to become Los Blancos' latest Galactico is certainly an appealign prospect, while it's likely any offer would be more lucrative than what he'll earn at Bayern.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems highly likely that Davies will wait until January before he can officially start discussing his future with other clubs, before then making a decision on if he'd prefer to stay at Bayern or test himself elsewhere.

Davies is clearly enjoying playing under Vincent Kompany, though, highlighting how the Belgian manager's demands are clear and helping to get the best out of him.

VIDEO: Why Cole Palmer Is The Best Player In The Premier League Right Now

"He's very demanding, but we're all up to the task and when we play well we do really well," Davies added. "Everyone is tuned in to what he's saying and what he's trying to do with the team. We still have a lot of time with him and it's going to get better and better for sure.

"I play a role that is clear in my head. Overall I come onto the pitch and just try to play my game and contribute to the team. My teammates make it easy for me, they give me the confidence to do that and with the position I'm playing I know where to be and where Vincent wants me to be.

Bayern are currently top of the Bundesliga after six games with 14 points, though RB Leipzig are level with them at Frankfurt are just one behind. Their Champions League campaign hasn't been plain sailing either, with Aston Villa beating them 1-0 last week to land a blow to their qualification chances.