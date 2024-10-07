Bayern Munich superstar at risk of leaving for free, after admitting he's 'not focused on future'

By
published

Bayern Munich could lose a key member of the first team for free, as their contract expires in less than a year

BREMEN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) Sven Ulreich, Raphael Guerreiro, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrate victory after the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Bayern München at Weserstadion on September 21, 2024 in Bremen, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Bayern Munich players celebrate winning (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are at risk of losing one of their key first team players for free next summer, following recent comments.

Vincent Kompany's side drew 3-3 with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, conceding in the 94th minute in a dramatic game against their rivals towards the top of the table.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 