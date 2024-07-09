Bellingham set to make major decision on future amid Premier League interest: report

The younger Bellingham brother has established himself as one of the top young talents in the Championship

Jobe Bellingham, brother of Jude Bellingham, watches England vs Serbia at Euro 2024
Jobe Bellingham watches England vs Serbia at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

Jobe Bellingham looks to have made his mind about his future. The Sunderland midfielder, the younger brother of Real Madrid and England star Jude, has been linked with a big summer move to the Premier League.

The 18-year-old appears poised to stay with Sunderland for the time being, though. In fact, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, he intends to remain at the Stadium of Light "for at least one more season".

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...