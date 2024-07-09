Bellingham set to make major decision on future amid Premier League interest: report

Jobe Bellingham looks to have made his mind about his future. The Sunderland midfielder, the younger brother of Real Madrid and England star Jude, has been linked with a big summer move to the Premier League.

The 18-year-old appears poised to stay with Sunderland for the time being, though. In fact, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, he intends to remain at the Stadium of Light "for at least one more season".

That's despite talk of interest from multiple Premier League clubs. Those are said to include Crystal Palace, who signed one of the Championship's hottest prospects back in January, bringing in Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers.

Like his older brother, Jobe Bellingham rose through the youth ranks at Birmingham City, making his first-team debut as a 16-year-old. He featured 26 times in all before joining Sunderland in the summer of 2023.

Bellingham quickly established himself as a key player for the Black Cats, appearing in 45 of their 46 Championship games during the 2023/24 season and scoring seven goals. He has represented England up to U20 level.

Transfermarkt currently value Bellingham at around £10m. However, Sunderland are said be demanding twice that much for one of their most-prized assets.

Jobe Bellingham is already one of Sunderland's main men (Image credit: Alamy)

Recently, Jobe has been in Germany cheering on his brother at Euro 2024. Jude scored England's winner against Serbia in their tournament opener, before popping up with an acrobatic equaliser in stoppage time to take the Three Lions' last-16 clash with Slovakia to extra time.

In an interview with Lion's Den, Jude was asked who his proudest supporter was. He responded: "My brother Jobe – I think I'm his [proudest supporter] and he's mine...[Before] every game he plays, I always make sure I message him. We couldn't be closer really."

Will we see both Bellingham brothers in England shirts in the not too distant future? FourFourTwo would not be surprised – little bro Jobe is a serious talent, and he will no doubt be key to Sunderland's promotion aspirations for the campaign ahead.

