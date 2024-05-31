Benjamin Sesko gives greenlight to Premier League switch as Arsenal close in on RB Leipzig striker

By
published

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is attracting interest from several top clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea, but it’s Arsenal who are reportedly winning the race

Benjamin Sesko celebrates after scoring
Benjamin Sesko wants a move to Arsenal amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea (Image credit: Getty)

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is attracting interest from several top clubs in the Premier League but it’s Arsenal who are winning the race, according to reports. 

The striker has been linked to Chelsea, and Manchester United over the course of this year.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jacque Talbot
Jacque Talbot

Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.