Benjamin Sesko gives greenlight to Premier League switch as Arsenal close in on RB Leipzig striker

Benjamin Sesko wants a move to Arsenal amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is attracting interest from several top clubs in the Premier League but it’s Arsenal who are winning the race, according to reports.

The striker has been linked to Chelsea, and Manchester United over the course of this year.

However, Arsenal has emerged as the frontrunners for the £45m-rated forward, with the Slovenia international preferring a move to the Emirates, reports the Mirror.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his attack ahead of next season

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is eager to bring in a young striker who can grow and collaborate with Kai Havertz, who was a standout performer for Arsenal last season playing in the No.9 role.

It’s reported that Sesko's agent, Elvis Basanovic, has attended multiple Arsenal matches this season, while it’s believed that the player appears to be an ideal fit for the team.

RB Leipzig is open to selling Sesko this summer despite the striker having been with them for only a year. The 21-year-old initially joined the Red Bull family with RB Salzburg in 2019, before making the move to the German club.

Benjamin Sesko has been on fire in 2024

Arsenal are considering a £45m bid for Sesko, whohe is open to a move. They have also shown interest in Ajax star Brian Bobbey and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson but have ruled out pursuing Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak now, players that they were previously linked with.

While a marquee signing is unlikely this summer, Arsenal aims to secure an emerging No. 9 and a winger. They may also look for a new midfielder if Thomas Partey departs.

The club has funds to invest but anticipates several player exits, including Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, and Emile Smith Rowe.

