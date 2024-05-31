Benjamin Sesko gives greenlight to Premier League switch as Arsenal close in on RB Leipzig striker
RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is attracting interest from several top clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea, but it’s Arsenal who are reportedly winning the race
RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is attracting interest from several top clubs in the Premier League but it’s Arsenal who are winning the race, according to reports.
The striker has been linked to Chelsea, and Manchester United over the course of this year.
However, Arsenal has emerged as the frontrunners for the £45m-rated forward, with the Slovenia international preferring a move to the Emirates, reports the Mirror.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is eager to bring in a young striker who can grow and collaborate with Kai Havertz, who was a standout performer for Arsenal last season playing in the No.9 role.
It’s reported that Sesko's agent, Elvis Basanovic, has attended multiple Arsenal matches this season, while it’s believed that the player appears to be an ideal fit for the team.
RB Leipzig is open to selling Sesko this summer despite the striker having been with them for only a year. The 21-year-old initially joined the Red Bull family with RB Salzburg in 2019, before making the move to the German club.
Arsenal are considering a £45m bid for Sesko, whohe is open to a move. They have also shown interest in Ajax star Brian Bobbey and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson but have ruled out pursuing Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak now, players that they were previously linked with.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
While a marquee signing is unlikely this summer, Arsenal aims to secure an emerging No. 9 and a winger. They may also look for a new midfielder if Thomas Partey departs.
The club has funds to invest but anticipates several player exits, including Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, and Emile Smith Rowe.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal given transfer edge over Italian giants in pursuit of promising striker: report
Arsenal report: Feyenoord star opens up regarding Premier League interest from Arsenal
Southampton vs Leeds Manchester United and Arsenal on alert as Barcelona star is put up for sale: report
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.