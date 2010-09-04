Benzema back for France against Bosnia

Hoarau (shoulder), Remy (groin) and Saha (calf) were all hurt in a shock 1-0 home defeat by Belarus in France's opening Euro 2012 qualifier on Friday at Stade de France, the French Football Federation (FFF) said in a statement.

Blanc, who bemoaned France's lack of punch up front against Belarus, has so far called just one new striker, Jimmy Briand, into his squad for France's second Group D game in Sarajevo.

Briand, 25, joined Lyon from Ligue 1 rivals Stade Rennes during the close season. He has four caps for France.

There was some good news for Blanc on Saturday, with striker Karim Benzema fit to play against Bosnia after missing the match against Belarus because of an ankle injury.

"Karim participated in a full training session this morning and he will be available," Blanc told a news conference at France's base outside Paris.

Blanc replaced Raymond Domenech after the World Cup fiasco. Friday's game was France's first competitive match under his guidance.

