Benzema ruled out for Real with hamstring injury
Karim Benzema has suffered a hamstring strain, which could ultimately rule him out for Real Madrid's next five games.
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema could be out of action for up to three weeks after suffering a hamstring strain.
The Frenchman did not feature in Madrid's training session on Saturday and underwent a medical examination instead.
Madrid's tests subsequently confirmed a hamstring problem, and while the club have not released a timescale for his return, reports suggest he is expected to be out for between two to three weeks - a period that would potentially take in five games across the Copa del Rey and LaLiga.
Benzema medical report.December 30, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.