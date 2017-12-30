Benzema ruled out for Real with hamstring injury

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema could be out of action for up to three weeks after suffering a hamstring strain.

The Frenchman did not feature in Madrid's training session on Saturday and underwent a medical examination instead.

Madrid's tests subsequently confirmed a hamstring problem, and while the club have not released a timescale for his return, reports suggest he is expected to be out for between two to three weeks - a period that would potentially take in five games across the Copa del Rey and LaLiga.