Beroe bag first Bulgarian Cup

Beroe, league champions in 1986 but Cup runners-up four times between 1968 and 1980, can look forward to playing in next season's Europa League.

"We were trophyless for 24 years but I think the players and fans deserved to win the Cup after all the pressure we've been under," said Beroe coach Ilian Iliev.

The crowd was clearly in favour of Beroe with their passionate fans packing the stadium in Lovech and heavily outnumbering the Chernomorets supporters.