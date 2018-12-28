The big Friday Premier League quiz

Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up-to-date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. The game of the weekend is between Arsenal and leaders Liverpool, a fixture in which Roberto Firmino has scored five times. Who is the only Reds striker to have been more prolific against the Gunners in Premier League matches?

2. Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored in his last two Premier League appearances and if he scores against Brighton and Hove Albion he will level the record for Iceland's top Premier League goalscorer. Who holds it now?

3. No Watford player has ever scored in three consecutive starts against the same Premier League opposition. Which Hornets star will aim to break that record against Newcastle United after scoring in both fixtures last season?

4. Burnley's last seven Premier League goals have all been scored by different players - can you name them?

5. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to become only the third Manchester United manager to win his first three league games in charge of the club – who were the other two?

Answers:

1. Robbie Fowler (nine)

2. Eidur Gudjohnsen (55)

3. Andre Gray

4. Ben Gibson, Ashley Barnes, James Tarkowski, Jack Cork, Sam Vokes, Johann Gudmundsson, Chris Wood

5. Matt Busby and Jose Mourinho