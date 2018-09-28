The big Friday Premier League quiz

Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up-to-date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the highground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. Having netted in all three of Manchester United's away games this season, Romelu Lukaku could become the fourth player to score in a team's first four matches on the road in a Premier League season. Who were the other three?

2. If Alexandre Lacazette scores against Watford, he will have found the net in five successive home starts. Who was the last player to achieve that feat for Arsenal at the Emirates, and in which season?

3. As Wolves prepare to face Southampton at Molineux, they are one of five Premier League sides unbeaten at home. Who are the other four?

4. Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea this weekend, but they have only won one of their last eight away games against fellow 'big six' opponents (D3 L4). Who did they beat?

5. Burnley's Ashley Barnes scored twice against Bournemouth to become the second highest scoring Austria international in Premier League history with 22 goals. Who is above him on the list?

Answers:

1. Thierry Henry (2001-02), Daniel Sturridge (2013-14), Sergio Aguero (2014-15).

2. Robin van Persie in 2011-12.

3. Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Bournemouth.

4. Spurs.

5. Marko Arnautovic with 36.