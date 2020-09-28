Khama Billiat: I’ve always wanted to work with Hunt

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat has revealed that he always wanted to work with former Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt.

The 56-year-old coach was appointed as Ernst Middendorp's successor at Amakhosi after parting ways with the Clever Boys following the sale of their PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Hunt has since put the team through their paces after returning to training following a two week break after the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

However, Billiat is relishing the chance to play under the tutelage of Hunt, who he believes will bring the best out of the players at Amakhosi and instill a winning mentality in them.

'I’ve always wanted to work with him,' Billiat told his club's official website. 'He’s a great coach who knows how to win.'

'We have seen with him, while coaching other clubs, that no player is ever guaranteed to play. He’s a coach who brings the best out of you.

'He makes players feel happy and that’s what we needed. You can feel it at training, there is a different energy.

'He made clear what he expected from me.

Speaking on narrowly missing out on the Absa Premiership title last season, Billiat said: 'We had a good season as a team. We came so close to winning the league. It means that we have the soldiers and the capacity to succeed. We have to challenge ourselves to do just a bit more.

'Please stay safe, while we are still fighting this virus called Covid-19. Don’t go to places that are too dangerous to go to and stay home as much as possible.

'We are professionals,' the Zimbabwean explains. 'We do the right thing. We stay home, rest and spend time with the family.

'A new coach will bring in different things, which is good. Challenges always bring the best out of us, players. We all want to do better than last season.'