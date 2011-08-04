Blanc names five PSG players in France squad

Forward Kevin Gameiro, playmaker Jeremy Menez, and Blaise Matuidi - all signed since PSG were taken over by Qatari investors - are included in the 23-man squad along with existing PSG duo Mamadou Sakho and striker Guillaume Hoarau.

"I've not called them up because they have changed clubs but because they can become permanent members of the group," Blanc told reporters.

He explained winger Ribery's absence by saying: "For a match like this it is not worth taking risks."

France, top of their Euro 2012 qualifying group, are in a strong position to qualify for the tournament.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Olympique Lyon), Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille), Cedric Carrasso (Girondins Bordeaux);

Defenders: Eric Abidal (Barcelona), Anthony Reveillere (Lyon), Mamadou Sakho (PSG), Younes Kaboul (Tottenham Hotspur), Adil Rami (Valencia), Bacary Sagna (Arsenal), Patrice Evra Manchester United);

Midfielders: Alou Diarra (Marseille), Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United), Yann M'Vila (Stade Rennes), Samir Nasri (Arsenal), Marvin Martin (Sochaux), Blaise Matuidi (PSG), Florent Malouda(Chelsea);

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kevin Gameiro (PSG), Guillaume Hoarau (PSG), Jeremy Ménez (PSG), Loic Remy (Marseille), Dimitri Payet (Lille).