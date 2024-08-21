Blow for Newcastle as Premier League rivals agree move for Crystal Palace defender: report

By
published

Newcastle United may have to go back to the drawing board as they look to bolster their defence

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe (Image credit: Richard Sellers)

Newcastle United’s frustrating summer transfer window looks set to continue after the club suffered a blow in the chase for their key transfer target. 

The Magpies began the summer wrestling with their Profit and Sustainability (PSR) position, with the sales of Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest and Yankuba Minteh to Brighton & Hove Albion, plus the compensation package from Manchester United for sporting director Dan Ashworth helping the club meet their obligations. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.