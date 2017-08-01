Bolt waiting on Mourinho's call to join Man United
Manchester United fan Usain Bolt is dreaming of Jose Mourinho and Old Trafford ahead of his track and field swansong.
Sprint star Usain Bolt is waiting for a call from Jose Mourinho to join his beloved Manchester United before the transfer window shuts.
Bolt is preparing for life after athletics as he gears up for his final meet – the IAAF World Championships in London.
And the 30-year-old Jamaican – an eight-time Olympic gold medallist and avid United fan – is dreaming of Mourinho and Old Trafford ahead of his track and field swansong.
"Everyone knows I'm always talking about [playing] football, I'm waiting on a call from Mourinho," Bolt said.
"I think he's waiting until the last day [of the transfer window]."
The World Championships get underway at the Olympic Stadium in London on Friday.
