Bonucci dismisses Juventus exit talk

Leonardo Bonucci has dismissed suggestions he is on his way out of Juventus amid speculation linking him with a move to Chelsea.

The Italy international rejected a transfer to Manchester City ahead of the 2016-17 campaign in favour of a prolonged stay in Turin, but recent reports have claimed he is now open to a new challenge.

Bonucci fell out with head coach Massimiliano Allegri back in February and Chelsea are believed to be keeping a close eye on the centre-back's situation, with Antonio Conte keen to be re-united with his former player.

Nevertheless, the 30-year-old has insisted he is not thinking about a move away from Juventus.

"Me leaving Juventus? That is just speculation," Bonucci told La Stampa.

The defender has a contract with the Serie A champions until 2021.

He made 45 appearances in all competitions in 2016-17 as Juventus secured the domestic double before being soundly beaten in the Champions League final by Real Madrid.