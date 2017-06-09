Bonucci dismisses Juventus exit talk
Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has made it clear there is no truth in reports suggesting he will leave the Serie A champions.
Leonardo Bonucci has dismissed suggestions he is on his way out of Juventus amid speculation linking him with a move to Chelsea.
The Italy international rejected a transfer to Manchester City ahead of the 2016-17 campaign in favour of a prolonged stay in Turin, but recent reports have claimed he is now open to a new challenge.
Bonucci fell out with head coach Massimiliano Allegri back in February and Chelsea are believed to be keeping a close eye on the centre-back's situation, with Antonio Conte keen to be re-united with his former player.
Nevertheless, the 30-year-old has insisted he is not thinking about a move away from Juventus.
"Me leaving Juventus? That is just speculation," Bonucci told La Stampa.
The defender has a contract with the Serie A champions until 2021.
He made 45 appearances in all competitions in 2016-17 as Juventus secured the domestic double before being soundly beaten in the Champions League final by Real Madrid.
