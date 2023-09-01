Borussia Dortmund sign reigning Bundesliga top-scorer for peanuts
German giants Borussia Dortmund have bagged the Germany international for only £11m
Borussia Dortmund have bagged last season's Bundesliga top-scorer for the paltry sum of just £11.1m.
The German giants started their transfer-deadline-day dealings with a bang after announcing the arrival of Werder Bremen striker Niclas Füllkrug, 30, who plundered 16 league goals for the struggling club last term.
Füllkrug is a Germany international and featured heavily at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he scored against both Spain and Costa Rica as the Nationalmannschaft exited at the group stage. The target-man currently has seven goals in nine appearances for his nation, having won his first cap at the age of 29.
Borussia Dortmund have been looking to add depth to their attacking options this window, with the aim of challenging Bayern Munich for the Meisterschale again this term. The Black and Yellows came agonisingly close to ending their now-12-year wait for a league title last the, surrendering the championship on the final day of the season following a 2-2 draw with Mainz.
It is hoped that Füllkrug's physicality, aerial presence and leadership can provide the difference as the club fight on several fronts. Dortmund have bene drawn in a tough Champions League group, also featuring Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle United.
Current attacking options include former West Ham United striker Sebastian Haller and youngster Karim Adeyemi, but it was felt that the pair needed support from an experienced head. After scoring 35 Bundesliga goals across the past two seasons, for a club typically mired in relegation battles, Füllkrug should certainly provide that.
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
