Brandao to return to France on Tuesday

"He is at home with his family in Brazil. He'll be back on Tuesday. The (club) president will have a discussion with him," coach Didier Deschamps was quoted as saying on the club's website on Friday.

Brandao, 30, was put under formal investigation last week after a 23-year-old woman filed a complaint for rape.

The woman accused Brandao of raping her at a motorway rest area after he offered to drive her home from an Aix-en-Provence night club earlier this month.

Police officers last week visited Marseille's training ground to question other players who may have met the young woman at the night club.

Brandao joined from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2009, netting eight goals in 30 Ligue 1 appearances last season.