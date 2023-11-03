Brazil legend Roberto Carlos 'particularly impressed' with Kieran Trippier - 'I wouldn't have been able to do what he does'

Brazil legend Roberto Carlos has singled out Kieran Trippier for high praise, when discussing which full-backs in the modern game he admires the most.

Kieran Trippier has been integral to Newcastle United's resurgence in the last few seasons, helping the side get back into the Champions League and challenge towards the sharp end of the Premier League. He's also regularly featured in Gareth Southgate's England squad, and will likely feature at Euro 2024 for the Three Lions.

However, it's Trippier's versatility which makes him the ultimate modern full-back, in Carlos' eyes. Often referred to as the greatest left-back ever, Carlos highlights that the limitations he had in his game are now shown up by what the 33-year-old is able to do.

Trippier has impressed Roberto Carlos (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We can see an evolution in the role of full-backs and I was particularly impressed with Trippier as he was able to play on the left-hand side for the England national team," Carlos, speaking with JohnnyBet.com, said.

“I wouldn't have been able to play on the right of defence but in modern football you need to play on both sides. He has an amazing personality and is very good.”

The Brazil legend also doesn't think he'd have been able to fulfil the role of a modern full-back, moving into central positions to start attacks through slick and intricate passing.

Carlos claims he wasn't that good on the ball, though it didn't show (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I was terrible with the ball. That’s why I was always passing to Zizou [Zinedine Zidane], David Beckham and Luis Figo,” he added.

“I played a lot without the ball. My thing was to close down the opposing midfielder and make space for our wingers. I liked to play a lot without the ball.”

Roberto Carlos was speaking to JohnnyBet, the social network for sports fans and tipsters. Watch his full interview with leading European football expert Guillem Balague here: https://www.johnnybet.com/interview-with-roberto-carlos

More stories

Ally McCoist explains why Sir Alex Ferguson IS NOT the greatest manager of all time.

A former Tottenham Hotspur striker reveals to FourFourTwo that he had to leave his car stuck in traffic and run to White Hart Lane in order to not miss a game against Arsenal - before scoring later on in the match.

Blind leading the blind: How Danny managed Daley for the Netherlands.