Alex Ferguson out of intensive care, Man United confirm

Alex Ferguson no longer requires intensive care following surgery for a brain haemorrhage, Manchester United have confirmed.

News broke of Ferguson being taken ill on Saturday, with the 76-year-old reported to have been feeling unwell last week.

United confirmed later the same day that Ferguson was in intensive care after having surgery on a brain haemorrhage, with tributes pouring in from all over the sporting world for the iconic former manager.

In their initial statement, United said the procedure had gone "very well", leading to optimism around the Scot's condition.

And, after media reports of Ferguson taking visitors and talking to friends and family, United announced on Wednesday that his recovery has gone well enough so far that he has been given leave of the intensive care unit.

Posting on their official Twitter account, United said: "Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.

"His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery."