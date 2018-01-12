BREAKING NEWS: Allardyce confirms Everton pursuit of Walcott

Sam Allardyce has earmarked Arsenal forward Theo Walcott as a transfer target as he attempts to boost Everton's attacking threat.

"You're all aware in our interest in Theo," Allardyce told a news conference. "If we're able to get that over the line, I'll be delighted.

"If we can get that all sorted out then that would be a great addition to join us in an attacking point of view.

"Two to three reasons [for interest]: goalscoring threat, pace, experience and he's good on assists from wide in terms of his crossing.

"So if that's at all possible, that would be very nice. It's not imminent, but negotiations are going on."