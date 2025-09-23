Arsenal target withdraws transfer request despite Gunners' injury worry

Arsenal enjoyed a productive summer transfer window adding the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Ebere Eze, Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera.

Mikel Arteta's squad appears stronger on paper than it was at the end of last season as the Gunners hope to go one better in the Champions League and Premier League this term.

Last year's runners-up and Champions League semi-finalists are five points off the pace, domestically, following Liverpool's 100 per cent start to the campaign, but the 2025/26 season is still very much in its infancy.

Arsenal hopes of Ademola Lookman raid dashed by Atalanta development

Ademola Lookman warms up for Atalanta (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is not known whether Arsenal will re-enter the transfer market when the window opens in January, having achieved many of their summer objectives during the past few months.

Depending on the severity of Noni Madueke's injury, sustained in the 1-1 draw versus Manchester City last weekend, the Gunners could yet supplement their wide attacking positions.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is also teenager Max Dowman's development to consider in that position, with the 15-year-old given opportunities from the bench earlier in the campaign and during pre-season.

If Arsenal are to add in the forward position, ex-Fulham attacker Ademola Lookman is unlikely to be the player they acquire.

The Atalanta striker submitted a transfer request over the summer, expressing his desire to leave the Bergamo club after three consecutive seasons in which he has hit double figures.

Lookman left English football after middling loan spells with Fulham and Leicester City, having been contracted to Everton where he was largely unfancied by those in charge at Goodison Park.

Noni Madueke could be set for a spell on the sidelines (Image credit: Getty Images)

In recent days, Lookman has returned to the fold with Atalanta, making a brief cameo appearance off the bench during La Dea's 3-0 win over Torino at the weekend.

Following conversations with Atalanta boss Ivan Jurić, Lookman looks set to be reintegrated, putting an end to rumours of an imminent departure.

Arsenal were linked earlier this year, but with the additions of Madueke, Eze and Gyokeres, appear to have prioritised alternative targets.