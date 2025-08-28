Arsenal have completed deal, with one hurdle before final confirmation: report

Mikel Arteta is finishing off even more moves late in the transfer window

Arsenal have agreed another deal, with just the final confirmation to come – with one obstacle left.

The Gunners have enjoyed one of the most exciting transfer windows in their recent history, addressing key areas of manager Mikel Arteta's squad to bring in the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Martin Zubimendi.

With Eberechi Eze becoming Arsenal's seventh buy of the summer, plenty assumed that the club were done making signings – yet another move is on the cards.

Final agreement all set for another Arsenal transfer

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has been busy this summer (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Though FourFourTwo understands that the North Londoners have no concerns when it comes to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta will have to sell players in order to make any more signings.

The North Londoners have spent over £250 million this summer – though they usually operate with a ‘one in, one out’ policy, sales have been a lot harder to come by over the transfer window.

After renowned journalist David Ornstein revealed in The Athletic that Berta was pursuing a deal for Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen, reports from Portugal have confirmed that the Ecuadorian is to replace Jakub Kiwior.

O Jogo says that private flights have been arranged for the Pole for a couple of days now to leave for Porto, but that the Gunners are waiting to finalise the deal for Hincapie before pressing the button.

FourFourTwo understands that personal terms with Hincapie are relatively straightforward with just the structure of the deal that brings the defender to N5 the sticking point in any deal.

Berta has historic interest in Hincapie, with Kicker heavily linking his former club Atletico Madrid with a move earlier this summer, after the Italian laid the groundwork.

Jakub Kiwior is leaving for Porto (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal would like to tie up both moves ahead of Monday's transfer deadline to avoid a last-minute scramble similar to the one that saw Raheem Sterling and Neto join the club on loan last year.

Transfermarkt values Kiwior at €28m. The Gunners take on Liverpool when Premier League action returns this weekend.