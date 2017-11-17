BREAKING NEWS: Ibrahimovic, Pogba and Rojo back for Manchester United
Manchester United will welcome back long-term absentees Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Marcos Rojo at a busy stage of the season.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Marcos Rojo are all available for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Saturday, manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.
