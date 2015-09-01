BREAKING NEWS: West Ham seal Song loan

Trending

West Ham seal Song loan

Alex Song will spend a second season with West Ham in the Premier League after securing another loan move from Barcelona.

West Ham have completed the signing of Barcelona midfielder Alex Song on a season-long loan.

The former Cameroon international made 28 Premier League appearances for the Upton Park club last term.

Co-chairman David Gold tweeted: "It has just been confirmed. Alex Song has signed a season long loan deal to join West Ham. Welcome back Alex. dg."