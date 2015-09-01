BREAKING NEWS: West Ham seal Song loan
Alex Song will spend a second season with West Ham in the Premier League after securing another loan move from Barcelona.
The former Cameroon international made 28 Premier League appearances for the Upton Park club last term.
Co-chairman David Gold tweeted: "It has just been confirmed. Alex Song has signed a season long loan deal to join West Ham. Welcome back Alex. dg."
