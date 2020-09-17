Brentford boss Thomas Frank facing selection dilemma for Huddersfield visit

Brentford boss Thomas Frank’s selection for the game against Huddersfield could be affected by this week’s positive Covid-19 test at the club.

Frank was able to name only five substitutes for the midweek Carabao Cup tie at Southampton, with several players self-isolating after an unnamed player from the B squad tested positive.

The Bees also made six changes to the side which lost at Birmingham on the opening day and they responded by beating a near full-strength Southampton 2-0.

Frank has not revealed any new injury problems and will have plenty to think about as the likes of Pontus Jansson, Sergi Canos, Rico Henry and summer signing Ivan Toney are all hoping for recalls.

Huddersfield forward Danny Ward is one of several players currently struggling with injury.

Ward, who rejoined Town in the summer, is not ready to return after missing the opening-day defeat to Norwich due to a hamstring problem.

Recent signing Naby Sarr is not yet ready to make his debut for the club and fellow defenders Terence Kongolo and Tommy Elphick are still out.

Goalkeeper Ryan Schofield (thumb) and midfielder Lewis O’Brien (thigh) also remain unavailable.