Mikel Arteta outlines FOUR potential Arsenal injuries following Crystal Palace win

Mikel Arteta could have some tough squad selections on the way

Mikel Arteta has revealed that as many as four players could be carrying knocks following Arsenal’s win at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners recorded a slender 1-0 victory against the Eagles, with former Palace man Eberechi Eze volleying home the game’s only goal.

It was a result that sent Arsenal four points clear at the top of the table, with Bournemouth their closest challengers.

Mikel Arteta confirms injury risk for four players

Arteta was asked about injuries in his post-match press conference after the Palace win

That headroom at the summit of the division was aided by losses for early league rivals like Manchester City and Liverpool.

But it wasn’t all good news for the Gunners.

In his post-match press conference following the victory, Arteta revealed that William Saliba, Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Martinelli are all to be assessed for injuries.

Asked about the first trio, as quoted by Arsenal’s official website, Arteta said: “The first one was Willy [Saliba], who had to be taken out after the first half. Declan was struggling from the first half with a knock that he took. And Riccy [Calafiori], let’s see how that will go.”

Saliba was replaced at half-time by Cristhian Mosquera, with Rice and Calafiori both withdrawn on the 82nd minute for Mikel Merino and Piero Hincapie respectively.

To add to the worries, Martinelli was spotted receiving attention from the physios following the full-time whistle.

“We have to check that one,” Arteta said of the Brazilian. “He was a bit uncomfortable, he said he felt something. We don’t know whether it’s a muscular issue or not, so tomorrow we’ll have more news.”

William Saliba had to be brought off midway through the game

Known for occasionally keeping his cards close to his chest in such matters, the Arsenal boss was pressed on whether he could provide more information by the journalists in the room.

“No, because I don’t know,” Arteta reasserted. “Not because I don’t want to tell you, but because I don’t really know.

“On Willy, there are two things related to his substitution, and with Declan, I don’t really know, because it was a knock, but I don’t know if it was the calf, or if it was the Achilles, or exactly what it was.”

Bukayo Saka was also withdrawn just after the hour mark, but Arteta confirmed he had been ill in the week, so his substitution was just a precaution.

Arsenal take on Brighton and Hove Albion this week in League Cup action, as the Fourth Round begins.