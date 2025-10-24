Early Leeds United team news revealed as Daniel Farke makes sweeping changes for West Ham visit

Leeds welcome the Hammers to Elland Road for a Friday night Premier League six-pointer.

Nuno Espirito Santo is still searching for a first win since taking over at the London Stadium, while Leeds are hoping to turn a corner after three games without victory.

Getting the weekend underway with three valuable points, even at this early stage of the season, would go a long way to appeasing the supporters of both clubs, but only one set will be going home happy.

Leeds United could make up to five changes for West Ham visit

Leeds United players huddle together before kick-off (Image credit: Getty Images)

Farke admitted in midweek that Leeds were dealing with a series of knocks and potential absentees through illness.

FourFourTwo understands the Leeds boss plans to ring the changes in a bid to refresh an attack which has misfired in recent weeks.

Noah Okafor scores versus Spurs, but may not be ready to start against West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

A 2-0 defeat by Burnley last time out was a disappointing result for the Whites, considering they pipped the Clarets to top spot in the Championship last term.

Farke insisted the scoreline was not reflective of the team's performance and chance creation, but ultimately his players could not convert.

Wales international winger Dan James is expected to return to the lineup this evening in place of American midfielder Brenden Aaronson.

Aaronson came in for criticism after his display at Turf Moor last Saturday and will be taken out of the firing line by Farke.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who has not kept a clean sheet for Leeds this season, is also expected to drop out and be replaced by summer signing Lucas Perri. The Brazilian has spent a number of weeks sidelined through injury but will return to the Leeds lineup tonight.

Pascal Struijk was rated as doubtful due to illness in the week but is believed to be fit enough to make the squad, although he could lose his place in the starting XI to summer arrival Jaka Bijol.

The Slovenian international is yet to make his Premier League debut but that is likely to change for the visit of West Ham.